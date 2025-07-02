Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,243 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after buying an additional 306,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 170,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,818,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $249,912.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,351.32. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,112 in the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.31. Central Garden & Pet Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.