Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,236 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

AEO opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

