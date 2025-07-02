Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.09 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,031,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,571,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after buying an additional 2,240,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 6,538 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Lyft Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

