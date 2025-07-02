Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 20.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE AIN opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corporation has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $95.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.