Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases 4 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Memmott acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,672 ($50.46) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($201.84).

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.5%

LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,709.70 ($50.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,215 ($44.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,935 ($54.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,743.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,696.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 57.50 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a net margin of 86.28% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

