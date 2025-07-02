Insider Buying: City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) insider Rian Dartnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,380 ($14,264.12).

Rian Dartnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Rian Dartnell purchased 10,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($47,684.49).

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £168.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.47. City of London Investment Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.92.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

