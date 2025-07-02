Insider Buying: Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Insider Acquires 72,507 Shares of Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) insider Simon Sinclair purchased 72,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £725.07 ($996.39).

Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ROQ opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.32. The company has a market cap of £1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09).

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 57,057.07%.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

