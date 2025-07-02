Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 9,468 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 9,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($13.33), for a total transaction of £91,839.60 ($126,205.30).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Tufan Erginbilgic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 9,891 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.79), for a total transaction of £84,864.78 ($116,620.56).

On Monday, April 28th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 9,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($10.36), for a total value of £73,009.82 ($100,329.56).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 967.60 ($13.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 838.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 721.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 537.20 ($7.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.52).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RR

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.