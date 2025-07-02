International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ICAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 115.72% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

