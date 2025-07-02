Investors Buy High Volume of CAVA Group Call Options (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 36,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 23,563 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.1%

CAVA Group stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,763,690.20. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $55,543.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,495.08. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,976,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,533,000 after buying an additional 491,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,915,000 after buying an additional 1,277,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 363,814 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

