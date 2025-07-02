Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 135,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

IONS stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

