iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of STIP opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.05 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

