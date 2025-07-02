iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.