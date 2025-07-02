iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 185,455 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 110,534 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

