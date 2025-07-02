iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 5,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

iSpecimen Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 139.63% and a negative return on equity of 285.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

iSpecimen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

