iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 5,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 139.63% and a negative return on equity of 285.20%.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.
