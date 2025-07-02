Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Genpact by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 2.2%

Genpact stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

