Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID) Stock Price Up 0.8% After Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 3,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Get Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 340,153 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,615,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth through investments in mid-cap US stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. JMID was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.