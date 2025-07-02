Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Japan Airport Terminal Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.
About Japan Airport Terminal
Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Airport Terminal
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.