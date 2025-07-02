Jasi Halai Purchases 3 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 3 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,083 ($56.11) per share, with a total value of £122.49 ($168.32).

Get 3i Group alerts:

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Jasi Halai sold 6,387 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.75), for a total transaction of £259,120.59 ($356,081.61).

On Friday, May 30th, Jasi Halai acquired 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($56.15) per share, with a total value of £163.44 ($224.60).

3i Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 4,082.25 ($56.10) on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,750 ($37.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,403.75 ($60.52). The stock has a market cap of £39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,136.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,912.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3i Group ( LON:III Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 522 ($7.17) earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($66.65) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on III

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.