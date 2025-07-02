Joby Aviation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 39,347 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 209% compared to the typical volume of 12,746 call options.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Down 6.8%

Joby Aviation stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,800,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,828,060 shares in the company, valued at $485,755,704. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $71,939.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 203,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,846.28. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 652,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,749. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.