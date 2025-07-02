JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 6th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Trust Company INC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

