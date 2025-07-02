JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $292.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

