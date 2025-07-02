Jumia Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 602% compared to the average daily volume of 3,063 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JMIA opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

