Katrina Hart Buys 500 Shares of JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI) Stock

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Hart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,700 ($2,336.13).

Get JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

Katrina Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Katrina Hart bought 900 shares of JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £2,538 ($3,487.70).

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Price Performance

Shares of JUGI stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £453.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 320.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.75. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.54 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($5.22).

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

It’s the small things that strengthen our economy

Company overview

This trust aims to give investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy. The trust is managed by a team dedicated to finding the most attractive high quality UK-listed smaller companies.

Key attributes:

Distinctive investment process that focuses on stock characteristics.

Can include fledgeling and AIM stocks to boost returns.

Managed by dedicated smaller company experts in JPMorgan’s highly-respected European Equity Group.

Tight controls to manage the risks of smaller company investing.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc gives investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.