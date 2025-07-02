KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

