Kenneth Rex Query Sells 10,000 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nucor Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nucor

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 17,785.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

