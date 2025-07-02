Kenneth Rex Query Sells 10,000 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nucor Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 17,785.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
