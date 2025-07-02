Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

TSE K opened at C$21.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.74. The company has a market cap of C$18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$22.02.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.20 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 18,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.27, for a total transaction of C$400,599.18. Insiders sold 42,833 shares of company stock valued at $901,122 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.