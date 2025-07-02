La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 273.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.30% of La-Z-Boy worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 126,371 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LZB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

