Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.0% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

Apple stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.01 and its 200 day moving average is $219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

