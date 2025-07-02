lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.71.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down previously from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

