Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.91.

CART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CART opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $205,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 456,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,048,252. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,287 shares of company stock worth $967,711 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

