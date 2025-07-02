Marc Ronchetti Sells 5,889 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,889 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($44.00), for a total transaction of £188,565.78 ($259,125.71).

On Friday, June 27th, Marc Ronchetti sold 36,245 shares of Halma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,248 ($44.63), for a total transaction of £1,177,237.60 ($1,617,751.27).

Halma Stock Up 0.3%

LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,208.82 ($44.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,966.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,819.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,316 ($31.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,342 ($45.93).

Halma last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

