Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) is one of 69 public companies in the "FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Marine Harvest ASA to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 5.77% 14.65% 6.94% Marine Harvest ASA Competitors -3.77% -16.96% 1.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion $506.96 million 28.19 Marine Harvest ASA Competitors $8.09 billion $399.01 million 24.37

Volatility and Risk

Marine Harvest ASA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marine Harvest ASA. Marine Harvest ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Harvest ASA’s peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marine Harvest ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Marine Harvest ASA pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marine Harvest ASA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 3 0 1 2.50 Marine Harvest ASA Competitors 709 3414 3724 153 2.42

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Marine Harvest ASA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marine Harvest ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

