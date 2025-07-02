Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock has a market cap of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markforged by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Markforged by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Markforged by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 470,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 381,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Markforged by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

