Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Mestek Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $43.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Mestek Trading Up 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $325.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter.

Mestek Company Profile

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

