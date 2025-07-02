Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $327,665,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

