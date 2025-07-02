Michael William Metcalf Sells 3,921 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael William Metcalf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Michael William Metcalf sold 2,533 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $506,726.65.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael William Metcalf sold 200 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.58.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

