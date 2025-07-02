Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) Insider Nick Wightman Purchases 18,827 Shares

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wightman bought 18,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,956.62 ($27,424.24).

Microlise Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 108 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Microlise Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($2.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Microlise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 199 ($2.73) price objective for the company.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

