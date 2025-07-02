Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

