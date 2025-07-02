Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,283 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,715.25. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at $350,660.50. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $177.86 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile



Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

