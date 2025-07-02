Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after buying an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

