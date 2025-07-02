Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,426,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,310,000 after purchasing an additional 681,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after buying an additional 512,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

EQR stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

