Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,069,617,000 after purchasing an additional 429,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,544,000 after purchasing an additional 529,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,887,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.