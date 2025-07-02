Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $390.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.76 and a 200-day moving average of $347.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.