Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 861,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

View Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.