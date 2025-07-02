Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

