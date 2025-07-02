Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,660 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.