Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,061 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 482,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,013,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

