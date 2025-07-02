Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

