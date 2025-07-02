Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NU opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

